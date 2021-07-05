Over 4,000 tested in Taipei's Xinyi District COVID hotspot, 2 cases confirmed

People lining up outside Yong-Ji Elementary School to be tested for COVID on July 4. People lining up outside Yong-Ji Elementary School to be tested for COVID on July 4. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Over 4,000 people have undergone testing for COVID-19 in Taipei's Xinyi District amid a cluster infection detected over the weekend with two cases confirmed so far, while a Shin Kong Mitsukoshi branch in the district has been closed after an employee tested positive for the virus.

Over 30 coronavirus cases in 13 households have been reported near Xinyi District's Hulin Street and Yongchun Market from June 1 to July 3, with Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) on July 2 deeming the area a hot spot for infections. In an attempt to contain the outbreak, the Taipei City Government on Sunday (July 4) launched the “Hulin Special Project” (虎林專案) to mass screen residents of the area.

That day, the city government set up a screening station at Taipei Municipal Yong-Ji Elementary School and opened it up for the testing of market vendors and nearby residents. As of 7 a.m. Monday morning (July 5), over 4,395 residents in the area have undergone testing, with the PCR results of 4,138 being released, reported CNA.

Thus far, two people have been diagnosed with COVID-19. This represents a positivity rate of 0.048 percent.

Also in Xinyi District, a staff member in the No. A11 building of the Shin Kong Mitsukoshi Department Store tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. The store has been closed as thorough disinfection is being implemented and the health department is working on identifying the employee's contacts and tracing their recent movements.

In addition, Ko on Sunday said that another hot spot is in the city's Zhongzheng District, where a dozen cases have been reported at a residential complex since May. Ko said that Huilin Special Project was extended to carry out testing in the area on Sunday.