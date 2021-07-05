Fast-moving tropical depression to impact southern Taiwan tonight

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A fast-moving tropical storm is poised to impact Taiwan as soon as this evening (July 5) and could intensify into a tropical storm.

According to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB), as of 4 a.m. this morning, TD07 was 940 kilometers southeast of Taiwan's southernmost tip of Eluanbi, moving west-northwest at a speed of 34 kilometers per hour (kph). It is packing maximum sustained winds of 54 kph and gusts of up to 82 kph.

Meteorologist and WeatherRisk Explore Inc CEO Peng Chi-ming (彭啟明) said that based on current conditions, there is a strong chance that the tropical depression will develop into the sixth tropical storm of the year — In-Fa. If it becomes a tropical storm, the CWB will issue a sea warning.

He said that the storm is moving very fast and will have the biggest effect on Taiwan from this evening until Tuesday morning (July 6). Peng predicted that the cyclone will bring heavy rain to the eastern half of Taiwan, the Hengchun Peninsula, and Pingtung.

Peng indicated that a sea warning is likely, but whether a land warning is issued will depend on developments with the system over the coming hours. He said that after it passes through the Bashi Channel on Tuesday, there will no longer be any lingering effects from the storm on Taiwan.

As for the weather today, Peng said that daytime temperatures will be scorching across the country, with afternoon thunderstorms possible in mountainous areas possible. In the evening, heavy rains are likely in the eastern half of the country, the Hengchun Peninsula, and southern Taiwan.

While central and northern Taiwan will see less of an impact, thunderstorms are still possible in mountainous areas. In addition, strong wind gusts are likely from the Hengchun Peninsula to Taitung and to a lesser extent the coast of northern Taiwan.

After the storm fades away by mid-day Tuesday, the weather across Taiwan will continue to be sweltering, with opportunities for thunderstorms in mountainous areas in the afternoon. Due to a high-pressure ridge, typical hot summer weather is expected to continue for the next one to two weeks.