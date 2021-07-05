Taipei's Shin Kong Mitsukoshi Department Store closed for disinfection

One of the COVID confirmed cases is an employee in Shin Kong Mitsukoshi Department Store has forced the store to close on Monday (July. 5.) ... One of the COVID confirmed cases is an employee in Shin Kong Mitsukoshi Department Store has forced the store to close on Monday (July. 5.) (Google Map photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Shin Kong Mitsukoshi Department Store in Taipei's Xinyi District has been forced to close on Monday (July 5) after an employee was confirmed with COVID.

Located in Taipei's city center, the No. A11 building of the Shin Kong Mitsukoshi Department Store closed Monday for disinfection, according to CNA. The building had already been disinfected on Sunday night after the store was notified at 9 p.m. that day that one of their staff contracted the disease. However, the shopping mall will be closed again on Monday for another disinfection out of concern for their customers' safety.

Additionally, the department store is working to track the infected employee's commute history and contacts.