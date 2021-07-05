Taipei's Zhongzheng District to undergo mass testing after COVID outbreak

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei is scrambling to stamp out COVID-19 infections by mass testing areas deemed potential hotspots, with the latest being Zhongzheng District.

A residential complex in Zhongzheng District is asking occupants to come forward for COVID screening after a dozen cases have been reported since mid-May. The administrative district is home to many central government institutions, including the Office of the President and Legislative Yuan.

Taipei City Government acknowledged on Sunday (July 4) that the district is experiencing a coronavirus outbreak. Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) announced at a COVID briefing that work is underway for community testing this week, reported CNA.

Further details including the source of the infections are being investigated and will be released at a later time.

The capital city has been combating sporadic cluster outbreaks and infections at a number of wholesale markets. Another COVID hotspot is Xinyi District’s Hulin Street, which has yielded a 0.06 positive rate from 1,657 PCR tests in a large-scale screening that tested 4,143 people.

Taipei has surpassed New Taipei as the municipality with the most daily cases. While only 18 cases were recorded on Sunday, Ko noted at least 52 infections were identified in the past 24 hours and thus more cases can be expected in the following days.