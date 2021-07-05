Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Blast rocks Caspian Sea sector near Azerbaijani gas field

By Associated Press
2021/07/05 05:40
Blast rocks Caspian Sea sector near Azerbaijani gas field

MOSCOW (AP) — A strong explosion shook the Caspian Sea area where Azerbaijan has extensive offshore oil and gas fields and a column of fire rose late Sunday, but the state oil company said none of its platforms were damaged.

The cause of the blast was not immediately determined, but state oil company SOCAR said preliminary information indicated it was a mud volcano.

The Caspian Sea has a high concentration of such volcanoes, which spew both mud and flammable gas.

SOCAR spokesman Ibrahim Ahmadov was quoted by the Azerbaijani news agency APA as saying the blast took place about 10 kilometers (6 miles) from the Umid gas field, which is 75 kilometers (45 miles) off the coast of the capital, Baku.

Updated : 2021-07-05 06:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Toy advertised as 'kids friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Toy advertised as 'kids friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Taiwan ponders how and when to end Level 3
Taiwan ponders how and when to end Level 3
Letter to the Editor: When Disneyland Taiwan closed its doors
Letter to the Editor: When Disneyland Taiwan closed its doors
220 COVID infections found in Taipei wholesale markets
220 COVID infections found in Taipei wholesale markets
Seven people fined for taking off masks to swim in New Taipei
Seven people fined for taking off masks to swim in New Taipei
Details of Irishman's death on Taipei street emerge
Details of Irishman's death on Taipei street emerge
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Taiwan's migrant workers scapegoated for spread of COVID
Taiwan's migrant workers scapegoated for spread of COVID
Taiwan reports 76 local COVID cases, 10 deaths
Taiwan reports 76 local COVID cases, 10 deaths
Taiwan’s CECC confirms 37 local COVID-19 cases, lowest since Level 3 alert
Taiwan’s CECC confirms 37 local COVID-19 cases, lowest since Level 3 alert