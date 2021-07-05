Alexa
Pirates stop Brewers' 11-game win streak with 2-0 victory

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/07/05 04:57
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Tyler Anderson delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Pittsburgh, Su...

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tyler Anderson pitched seven sparkling innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates snapped Milwaukee’s 11-game winning streak Sunday with a 2-0 victory over the Brewers.

Kevin Newman homered and Wilmer Difo had an RBI double as the Pirates stopped a six-game slide.

Milwaukee managed just three hits off Anderson (4-8), who broke a personal five-game skid. The left-hander struck out six and walked two while throwing 93 pitches.

Milwaukee’s win streak was the second-longest in franchise history. The Brewers won their first 13 games in 1987.

David Bednar and Richard Rodriguez finished the four-hitter with one inning apiece. Rodriguez earned his 11th save in 13 opportunities by completing the Pirates’ third shutout of the season.

Milwaukee's Freddy Peralta (7-3) had control issues with five walks in six innings. But he allowed just two runs and three hits.

RAYS 5, BLUE JAYS 1

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Austin Meadows had three hits, including two RBI doubles, and the Rays ended their 10-game road losing streak.

Wander Franco hit his second homer for Tampa Bay, which had dropped five in a row overall. Yandy Díaz had two hits and scored twice.

Ryan Yarbrough (5-3) pitched five innings of four-hit ball for the win.

Randal Grichuk hit his 15th homer for Toronto in the second. Robbie Ray (6-4) allowed two runs and five hits in seven innings.

DODGERS 5, NATIONALS 1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Albert Pujols hit a go-ahead single as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning, and the Dodgers completed a seven-game season sweep of the Nationals.

Los Angeles has won a season-high nine straight games since getting no-hit on June 24 by the Chicago Cubs. The Dodgers improved to a season-best 22 games over .500 at 53-31 following a sweep of the four-game series.

Beat-up Washington has lost four in a row.

Washington's Joe Ross (5-8) allowed three runs in 6 2/3 innings with no walks and 11 strikeouts, his most since 2017.

David Price (4-0), the fifth of eight Dodgers pitchers, tossed two scoreless innings on what manager Dave Roberts planned as a bullpen day.

REDS 3, CUBS 2

CINCINNATI (AP) — Amir Garrett escaped a jam in the ninth inning, and the Reds handed the Cubs their ninth straight loss.

Chicago scored a total of five runs in the weekend series. It went 1-9 on a 10-game trip.

The Cubs put runners on first and second with one out in the ninth, but Garrett got Willson Contreras to bounce into a 5-4-3 double play for his sixth save.

Tucker Barnhart had two hits and drove in a run, helping Cincinnati to its fourth straight victory. Art Warren (2-0) got one out for the win.

Chicago went 2 for 9 with runners in scoring position and left eight runners on base. Dan Winkler (1-1) got the loss.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-07-05 06:40 GMT+08:00

