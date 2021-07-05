Alexa
Czech Republic captain Darida retires from national team

By Associated Press
2021/07/05 02:55
Czech Republic's Vladimir Darida runs with the ball during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group D match between the Czech Republic and England at W...
Czech Republic's Vladimir Darida runs with the ball during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group D match between the Czech Republic and England at W...

PRAGUE, Czech Republic (AP) — A day after the Czech Republic was eliminated from the European Championship, team captain Vladimír Darida retired from international soccer.

The 30-year-old Hertha Berlin playmaker missed the 2-0 victory over the Netherlands in the round of 16 with an unspecified injury and came on as a substitute in the 2-1 loss to Denmark in the Euro 2020 quarterfinals on Saturday.

Since his debut in a warmup match for Euro 2012 against Israel, Darida played 76 games for the national team, scoring eight goals.

“I experienced beautiful moments in the national team,” Darida said in a statement on Sunday. “Now, I’d like to spend much more time with my family and my young son.”

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

