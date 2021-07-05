Czech Republic captain Darida retires from national team

Czech Republic's Vladimir Darida and Tomas Holes, right, react after England's Raheem Sterling scored the opening goal during the Euro 2020 soccer cha... Czech Republic's Vladimir Darida and Tomas Holes, right, react after England's Raheem Sterling scored the opening goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group D match between the Czech Republic and England at Wembley stadium in London, Tuesday, June 22, 2021. (Justin Tallis, Pool photo via AP)

Czech Republic's Vladimir Darida runs with the ball during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group D match between the Czech Republic and England at W... Czech Republic's Vladimir Darida runs with the ball during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group D match between the Czech Republic and England at Wembley stadium in London, Tuesday, June 22, 2021. (Justin Tallis, Pool photo via AP)

PRAGUE, Czech Republic (AP) — A day after the Czech Republic was eliminated from the European Championship, team captain Vladimír Darida retired from international soccer.

The 30-year-old Hertha Berlin playmaker missed the 2-0 victory over the Netherlands in the round of 16 with an unspecified injury and came on as a substitute in the 2-1 loss to Denmark in the Euro 2020 quarterfinals on Saturday.

Since his debut in a warmup match for Euro 2012 against Israel, Darida played 76 games for the national team, scoring eight goals.

“I experienced beautiful moments in the national team,” Darida said in a statement on Sunday. “Now, I’d like to spend much more time with my family and my young son.”

