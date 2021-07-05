Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Fourth of July Latest: Joey Chestnut wins hot dog contest

By Associated Press
2021/07/05 02:10
Fourth of July Latest: Joey Chestnut wins hot dog contest

The latest on Fourth of July celebrations across the U.S.

2:10 p.m.

Chowdown champ Joey “Jaws” Chestnut broke his own record to gulp to a 14th win in the men’s Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest on Sunday.

Michelle Lesco took the women’s title.

Chestnut downed 76 franks and buns in 10 minutes. That’s one more than he did in setting the men’s record last year, when the contest unfolded without fans because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Lesco downed 30 ¾ dogs in 10 minutes.

Reigning women’s champ and record-holder Miki Sudo skipped this year because she’s expecting a baby in a few weeks.

Updated : 2021-07-05 03:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Toy advertised as 'kids friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Toy advertised as 'kids friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Taiwan ponders how and when to end Level 3
Taiwan ponders how and when to end Level 3
Letter to the Editor: When Disneyland Taiwan closed its doors
Letter to the Editor: When Disneyland Taiwan closed its doors
220 COVID infections found in Taipei wholesale markets
220 COVID infections found in Taipei wholesale markets
Details of Irishman's death on Taipei street emerge
Details of Irishman's death on Taipei street emerge
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Taiwan's migrant workers scapegoated for spread of COVID
Taiwan's migrant workers scapegoated for spread of COVID
Seven people fined for taking off masks to swim in New Taipei
Seven people fined for taking off masks to swim in New Taipei
Taiwan reports 76 local COVID cases, 10 deaths
Taiwan reports 76 local COVID cases, 10 deaths
Taiwan’s CECC confirms 37 local COVID-19 cases, lowest since Level 3 alert
Taiwan’s CECC confirms 37 local COVID-19 cases, lowest since Level 3 alert