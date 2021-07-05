Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

8 people wounded in shooting near Fort Worth car wash

By Associated Press
2021/07/05 00:10
8 people wounded in shooting near Fort Worth car wash

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Eight people were wounded early Sunday in a shooting near a Fort Worth car wash in which it appears multiple guns were used, police said.

Police said in a statement that the eight gunshot victims were taken to hospitals and were in stable condition. Police said no suspects were in custody.

Police said that an officer in the area heard gunshots at about 1:30 a.m. and when officers arrived, they found the eight people who had been shot.

Fort Worth police Chief Neil Noakes said officers provided medical care to the injured on arrival.

Updated : 2021-07-05 01:19 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Toy advertised as 'kids friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Toy advertised as 'kids friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Taiwan ponders how and when to end Level 3
Taiwan ponders how and when to end Level 3
Letter to the Editor: When Disneyland Taiwan closed its doors
Letter to the Editor: When Disneyland Taiwan closed its doors
220 COVID infections found in Taipei wholesale markets
220 COVID infections found in Taipei wholesale markets
Details of Irishman's death on Taipei street emerge
Details of Irishman's death on Taipei street emerge
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Taiwan's migrant workers scapegoated for spread of COVID
Taiwan's migrant workers scapegoated for spread of COVID
Taiwan reports 76 local COVID cases, 10 deaths
Taiwan reports 76 local COVID cases, 10 deaths
Seven people fined for taking off masks to swim in New Taipei
Seven people fined for taking off masks to swim in New Taipei
Taiwan’s CECC confirms 37 local COVID-19 cases, lowest since Level 3 alert
Taiwan’s CECC confirms 37 local COVID-19 cases, lowest since Level 3 alert