Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home

France: Far-right National Rally reelects Marine Le Pen

By Deutsche Welle
2021/07/04 12:23

The French far-right opposition National Rally (RN) party elected its incumbent leader Marine Le Pen on Sunday, with no opposing candidates.

Le Pen is seeking to breathe new life into her campaign for the presidency next year, after the party'srecent electoral disappointment.

Formerly known as the National Front, the RN party was tipped for strong gains in last month's regional elections, but ultimately failed to win any of the 13 regions in mainland France.

Those results raised questions about Le Pen's efforts to detoxify her party's image and establish it as a more mainstream right-wing force.

Party confidence

Nevertheless, her reelection, with "98.35%" of the vote, prompted European Parliament lawmaker, and fellow RN member, Jerome Riviere, to confidently predict on Twitter that Sunday's result will propel Le Pen towards a "presidential election victory in 2022."

Le Pen has held the role for 10 years and wants to run again in the French presidential election in nine months' time, when her main opponent is likely to be the incumbent, Emmanuel Macron, to whom she lost the last nationwide ballot in 2017.

Le Pen was set to use a keynote address later Sunday to rally the party faithful for the 2022 campaign.

jsi/mm (AFP, dpa)

Updated : 2021-07-05 01:18 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Toy advertised as 'kids friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Toy advertised as 'kids friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Taiwan ponders how and when to end Level 3
Taiwan ponders how and when to end Level 3
Letter to the Editor: When Disneyland Taiwan closed its doors
Letter to the Editor: When Disneyland Taiwan closed its doors
220 COVID infections found in Taipei wholesale markets
220 COVID infections found in Taipei wholesale markets
Details of Irishman's death on Taipei street emerge
Details of Irishman's death on Taipei street emerge
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Taiwan's migrant workers scapegoated for spread of COVID
Taiwan's migrant workers scapegoated for spread of COVID
Taiwan reports 76 local COVID cases, 10 deaths
Taiwan reports 76 local COVID cases, 10 deaths
Seven people fined for taking off masks to swim in New Taipei
Seven people fined for taking off masks to swim in New Taipei
Taiwan’s CECC confirms 37 local COVID-19 cases, lowest since Level 3 alert
Taiwan’s CECC confirms 37 local COVID-19 cases, lowest since Level 3 alert