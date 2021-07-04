WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|12
|6
|.667
|—
|Chicago
|10
|9
|.526
|2½
|New York
|9
|9
|.500
|3
|Washington
|7
|10
|.412
|4½
|Atlanta
|6
|10
|.375
|5
|Indiana
|2
|16
|.111
|10
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|13
|4
|.765
|—
|Seattle
|13
|4
|.765
|—
|Minnesota
|9
|7
|.563
|3½
|Dallas
|9
|9
|.500
|4½
|Phoenix
|7
|9
|.438
|5½
|Los Angeles
|6
|10
|.375
|6½
___
New York 82, Washington 79
Indiana 73, Connecticut 67
Minnesota 99, Phoenix 68
Atlanta at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.
Seattle at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.
Dallas at New York, 7 p.m.
No games scheduled.
Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Phoenix at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.