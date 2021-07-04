Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

WNBA Glance

By Associated Press
2021/07/04 22:10
WNBA Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 12 6 .667
Chicago 10 9 .526
New York 9 9 .500 3
Washington 7 10 .412
Atlanta 6 10 .375 5
Indiana 2 16 .111 10
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 13 4 .765
Seattle 13 4 .765
Minnesota 9 7 .563
Dallas 9 9 .500
Phoenix 7 9 .438
Los Angeles 6 10 .375

___

Saturday's Games

New York 82, Washington 79

Indiana 73, Connecticut 67

Minnesota 99, Phoenix 68

Sunday's Games

Atlanta at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Dallas at New York, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled.

Wednesday's Games

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Phoenix at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-07-04 23:18 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Toy advertised as 'kids friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Toy advertised as 'kids friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Letter to the Editor: When Disneyland Taiwan closed its doors
Letter to the Editor: When Disneyland Taiwan closed its doors
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Details of Irishman's death on Taipei street emerge
Details of Irishman's death on Taipei street emerge
Taiwan ponders how and when to end Level 3
Taiwan ponders how and when to end Level 3
Xi vows to crush Taiwan independence, US Navy posts pic of Independence carrier
Xi vows to crush Taiwan independence, US Navy posts pic of Independence carrier
220 COVID infections found in Taipei wholesale markets
220 COVID infections found in Taipei wholesale markets
41 vendors at Taipei's Huannan Market test positive for COVID
41 vendors at Taipei's Huannan Market test positive for COVID
Taiwan's migrant workers scapegoated for spread of COVID
Taiwan's migrant workers scapegoated for spread of COVID
Taiwan tells CCP to 'pick something else' for its birthday
Taiwan tells CCP to 'pick something else' for its birthday