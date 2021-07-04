Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Baseball Glance

By Associated Press
2021/07/04 22:02
Baseball Glance

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 52 32 .619 _
Tampa Bay 47 36 .566
Toronto 43 38 .531
New York 41 40 .506
Baltimore 27 56 .325 24½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 49 33 .598 _
Cleveland 42 38 .525 6
Detroit 37 46 .446 12½
Kansas City 35 47 .427 14
Minnesota 33 48 .407 15½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 51 33 .607 _
Oakland 49 36 .576
Seattle 44 40 .524 7
Los Angeles 41 41 .500 9
Texas 33 50 .398 17½

___

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 42 36 .538 _
Washington 40 41 .494
Atlanta 40 42 .488 4
Philadelphia 39 41 .488 4
Miami 35 46 .432
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 51 33 .607 _
Cincinnati 42 40 .512 8
Chicago 42 41 .506
St. Louis 41 43 .488 10
Pittsburgh 29 53 .354 21
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Francisco 52 30 .634 _
Los Angeles 52 31 .627 ½
San Diego 49 36 .576
Colorado 36 48 .429 17
Arizona 23 62 .271 30½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Saturday's Games

N.Y. Mets 8, N.Y. Yankees 3

Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 3

Kansas City 6, Minnesota 3

Detroit 11, Chicago White Sox 5

Houston 3, Cleveland 2

Oakland 7, Boston 6, 12 innings

L.A. Angels 4, Baltimore 1

Texas 7, Seattle 3

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 2:05 p.m., 1st game

Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m., 2nd game

Monday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Cease 7-3) at Minnesota (Ober 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Allen 1-5) at Tampa Bay (Hill 6-3), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Peralta 1-1) at Texas (Allard 2-4), 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gutierrez 3-3) at Kansas City (Minor 6-6), 8:10 p.m.

Boston (Pérez 6-4) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 3-1), 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Saturday's Games

N.Y. Mets 8, N.Y. Yankees 3

Philadelphia 4, San Diego 2

Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 2

Miami 3, Atlanta 2

Milwaukee 11, Pittsburgh 2

L.A. Dodgers 5, Washington 3

Colorado 3, St. Louis 2

San Francisco 6, Arizona 5

Sunday's Games

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 11:05 a.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.

San Diego at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 2:05 p.m., 1st game

St. Louis at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

St. Louis (Kim 2-5) at San Francisco (Gausman 8-2), 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 8-1) at Miami (Rogers 7-5), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 5-4) at Pittsburgh (De Jong 0-3), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 7-3) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Moore 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 5-5), 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gutierrez 3-3) at Kansas City (Minor 6-6), 8:10 p.m.

Washington (Lester 2-3) at San Diego (Musgrove 5-6), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-07-04 23:18 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Toy advertised as 'kids friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Toy advertised as 'kids friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Letter to the Editor: When Disneyland Taiwan closed its doors
Letter to the Editor: When Disneyland Taiwan closed its doors
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Details of Irishman's death on Taipei street emerge
Details of Irishman's death on Taipei street emerge
Taiwan ponders how and when to end Level 3
Taiwan ponders how and when to end Level 3
Xi vows to crush Taiwan independence, US Navy posts pic of Independence carrier
Xi vows to crush Taiwan independence, US Navy posts pic of Independence carrier
220 COVID infections found in Taipei wholesale markets
220 COVID infections found in Taipei wholesale markets
41 vendors at Taipei's Huannan Market test positive for COVID
41 vendors at Taipei's Huannan Market test positive for COVID
Taiwan's migrant workers scapegoated for spread of COVID
Taiwan's migrant workers scapegoated for spread of COVID
Taiwan tells CCP to 'pick something else' for its birthday
Taiwan tells CCP to 'pick something else' for its birthday