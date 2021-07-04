Alexa
MLS Glance

By Associated Press
2021/07/04 22:05
All Times EDT

Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
New England 7 2 3 24 20 15
Orlando City 6 2 3 21 19 9
Philadelphia 5 3 4 19 15 11
Nashville 4 1 6 18 14 11
New York City FC 5 3 2 17 18 11
D.C. United 5 6 1 16 17 14
New York 5 5 1 16 16 14
CF Montréal 4 3 4 16 12 10
Columbus 4 3 4 16 11 9
Atlanta 2 3 6 12 11 13
Cincinnati 3 5 2 11 10 18
Chicago 2 7 2 8 10 17
Inter Miami CF 2 7 2 8 9 17
Toronto FC 1 8 2 5 13 27
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 7 0 4 25 20 7
Sporting Kansas City 7 3 2 23 22 15
LA Galaxy 7 3 0 21 17 15
Colorado 5 3 1 16 15 11
Los Angeles FC 4 4 3 15 13 12
Minnesota United 4 4 3 15 12 14
Houston 3 3 6 15 16 17
Portland 4 6 1 13 14 19
Real Salt Lake 3 3 4 13 14 12
Austin FC 3 5 4 13 10 12
San Jose 3 7 2 11 14 22
FC Dallas 2 4 4 10 11 15
Vancouver 2 6 2 8 10 16

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, June 26

Sporting Kansas City 2, Los Angeles FC 1

Cincinnati 2, Toronto FC 0

Houston 1, Real Salt Lake 1, tie

Philadelphia 3, Chicago 3, tie

CF Montréal 1, Nashville 1, tie

Vancouver 2, Seattle 2, tie

LA Galaxy 3, San Jose 1

Minnesota 1, Portland 0

Sunday, June 27

New York 0, Atlanta 0, tie

New York City FC 2, D.C. United 1

Columbus 0, Austin FC 0, tie

FC Dallas 2, New England 1

Thursday, July 1

Austin FC 4, Portland 1

Saturday, July 3

New England 2, Columbus 2, tie

D.C. United 7, Toronto FC 1

CF Montréal 1, Miami 0

New York 2, Orlando City 1

Chicago 3, Atlanta 0

San Jose 2, Minnesota 2, tie

Nashville 1, Philadelphia 0

Cincinnati 1, Houston 1, tie

Los Angeles FC 1, Real Salt Lake 0

Sunday, July 4

Vancouver at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 7

Toronto FC at New England, 7 p.m.

New York City FC at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Austin FC, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

FC Dallas at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 8

Philadelphia at New York, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, July 9

Columbus at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Updated : 2021-07-04 23:17 GMT+08:00

