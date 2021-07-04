Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Full Wimbledon crowds allowed from quarterfinals to finals

By Associated Press
2021/07/04 21:15
Switzerland's Roger Federer plays a return during the men's singles third round match against Britain's Cameron Norrie on day six of the Wimbledon Ten...

Switzerland's Roger Federer plays a return during the men's singles third round match against Britain's Cameron Norrie on day six of the Wimbledon Ten...

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Crowds at Wimbledon's Centre Court and No. 1 Court can increase to 100% capacity for the singles quarterfinals through the end of the tournament.

The All England Club said Sunday that will mark “the first full outdoor stadiums at a sporting event” in Britain since the start of the coronavirus pandemic last year.

Wimbledon was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 outbreak, the first time in 75 years that the oldest Grand Slam tennis tournament was not held.

The club said the rise from what has been limited to 50% full crowds at the two main arenas comes after “the successful staging of the first week of The Championships” and with government approval.

After Monday's fourth-round matches, the quarterfinals are scheduled to begin Tuesday for the women, Wednesday for the men. The semifinals follow, with the women's final next Saturday and the men's on July 11.

Before the tournament began, the club had said it would be able to allow full crowds only for the two singles finals.

Centre Court can hold 14,979 people, and No. 1 Court's capacity is 12,345. The number of fans allowed around the rest of the site “will be reduced according to the number of courts in play,” the club said.

Spectators still need to show proof of their COVID-19 status when they arrive at the tournament each day — either that they have passed a test within the preceding 48 hours or are fully vaccinated.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-07-04 23:15 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Toy advertised as 'kids friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Toy advertised as 'kids friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Letter to the Editor: When Disneyland Taiwan closed its doors
Letter to the Editor: When Disneyland Taiwan closed its doors
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Details of Irishman's death on Taipei street emerge
Details of Irishman's death on Taipei street emerge
Taiwan ponders how and when to end Level 3
Taiwan ponders how and when to end Level 3
Xi vows to crush Taiwan independence, US Navy posts pic of Independence carrier
Xi vows to crush Taiwan independence, US Navy posts pic of Independence carrier
220 COVID infections found in Taipei wholesale markets
220 COVID infections found in Taipei wholesale markets
41 vendors at Taipei's Huannan Market test positive for COVID
41 vendors at Taipei's Huannan Market test positive for COVID
Taiwan's migrant workers scapegoated for spread of COVID
Taiwan's migrant workers scapegoated for spread of COVID
Taiwan tells CCP to 'pick something else' for its birthday
Taiwan tells CCP to 'pick something else' for its birthday