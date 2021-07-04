Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Indonesia hospital: 33 COVID patients die amid oxygen outage

By Associated Press
2021/07/04 21:51
A medical worker wheels an oxygen tank to be used to treat patients at an emergency tent erected to accommodate a surge in COVID-19 cases, at Dr. Sard...

A medical worker wheels an oxygen tank to be used to treat patients at an emergency tent erected to accommodate a surge in COVID-19 cases, at Dr. Sard... (AP photo)

YOGYAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Dozens of coronavirus patients died after a public hospital on Indonesia’s main island of Java ran out of liquid oxygen amid a nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases, a hospital official said Sunday.

At least 33 patients with severe coronavirus infections died after the central supply of liquid medical oxygen ran out late Saturday at Dr. Sardjito General Hospital in Yogyakarta city due to delays from suppliers over the weekend, said hospital spokesman Banu Hermawan.

The oxygen shortage in the city’s largest hospital was due to an increase in patients arriving in deteriorating condition, Hermawan said.

At least 63 virus patients died during treatment for COVID-19 in the hospital since Saturday — 33 of them during the period when the central liquid oxygen supply ran out — even though the hospital switched to using oxygen cylinders during the outage, he said. Medical oxygen comes in liquid and compressed forms.

“Their deteriorating condition contributed the most to their deaths,” said Hermawan.

The hospital’s central oxygen supply was operational again at 4:45 a.m. Sunday, after 15 tons of liquid oxygen were delivered.

The hospital had asked health authorities for help with the oxygen shortage, including requesting oxygen supplies from other hospitals as the supply of liquid oxygen declined to critical levels late Saturday, he explained.

Hermawan said the hospital switched to oxygen cylinders, including 100 cylinders donated by the Yogyakarta regional police.

Indonesia is battling an explosion of COVID-19 cases that has strained its health care system.

Across Java, Indonesia’s most populated island, hospitals began to erect plastic tents in mid-June to serve as makeshift intensive care units, and patients waited for days before being admitted. Oxygen tanks were rolled out on the sidewalk for those lucky enough to receive them, while others were told they would need to find their own supply.

Updated : 2021-07-04 23:15 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Toy advertised as 'kids friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Toy advertised as 'kids friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Letter to the Editor: When Disneyland Taiwan closed its doors
Letter to the Editor: When Disneyland Taiwan closed its doors
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Details of Irishman's death on Taipei street emerge
Details of Irishman's death on Taipei street emerge
Taiwan ponders how and when to end Level 3
Taiwan ponders how and when to end Level 3
Xi vows to crush Taiwan independence, US Navy posts pic of Independence carrier
Xi vows to crush Taiwan independence, US Navy posts pic of Independence carrier
220 COVID infections found in Taipei wholesale markets
220 COVID infections found in Taipei wholesale markets
41 vendors at Taipei's Huannan Market test positive for COVID
41 vendors at Taipei's Huannan Market test positive for COVID
Taiwan's migrant workers scapegoated for spread of COVID
Taiwan's migrant workers scapegoated for spread of COVID
Taiwan tells CCP to 'pick something else' for its birthday
Taiwan tells CCP to 'pick something else' for its birthday