Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Seven people fined for taking off masks to swim in New Taipei

Each will be fined between NT$3,000-15,000

  3767
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/04 20:48
Seven people fined for taking off masks to swim in New Taipei

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Seven people were given tickets for taking off their masks to go for a swim under a waterfall in New Taipei’s Pingxi District on Saturday (July 3), CNA reported.

Police said on Sunday that Shifen Police Station officers and Pingxi District Office personnel went to the Huiyao Waterfall near the Shifen village around 2 p.m. on Saturday to check whether visitors were abiding by outdoor COVID-19 restrictions. What they found was a total of seven people relaxing in the water who had taken off their masks.

They were cited for violating the Communicable Disease Control Act, and each will be fined between NT$3,000 (US$103) and NT$15.000.

According to the police, the seven people consisted of five men and two women in their 30s. They belonged to three separate groups, and all came from Taipei.

When the visitors arrived, they at first wore masks, but when they went down to the water, they took them off, police added.
Pingxi District
COVID-19
Huiyao Waterfall
Shifen village
Shifen Police Station
Communicable Disease Control Act

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s CECC confirms 37 local COVID-19 cases, lowest since Level 3 alert
Taiwan’s CECC confirms 37 local COVID-19 cases, lowest since Level 3 alert
2021/07/04 14:26
Taiwan boasts record daily number of 184,000 vaccinations
Taiwan boasts record daily number of 184,000 vaccinations
2021/07/03 19:34
Taiwan ponders how and when to end Level 3
Taiwan ponders how and when to end Level 3
2021/07/03 17:32
220 COVID infections found in Taipei wholesale markets
220 COVID infections found in Taipei wholesale markets
2021/07/03 16:13
Taiwan claims success in containing Delta variant of COVID
Taiwan claims success in containing Delta variant of COVID
2021/07/03 15:14

Updated : 2021-07-04 23:14 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Toy advertised as 'kids friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Toy advertised as 'kids friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Letter to the Editor: When Disneyland Taiwan closed its doors
Letter to the Editor: When Disneyland Taiwan closed its doors
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Details of Irishman's death on Taipei street emerge
Details of Irishman's death on Taipei street emerge
Taiwan ponders how and when to end Level 3
Taiwan ponders how and when to end Level 3
Xi vows to crush Taiwan independence, US Navy posts pic of Independence carrier
Xi vows to crush Taiwan independence, US Navy posts pic of Independence carrier
220 COVID infections found in Taipei wholesale markets
220 COVID infections found in Taipei wholesale markets
41 vendors at Taipei's Huannan Market test positive for COVID
41 vendors at Taipei's Huannan Market test positive for COVID
Taiwan's migrant workers scapegoated for spread of COVID
Taiwan's migrant workers scapegoated for spread of COVID
Taiwan tells CCP to 'pick something else' for its birthday
Taiwan tells CCP to 'pick something else' for its birthday