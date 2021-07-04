Seven people fined for taking off masks to swim in New Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Seven people were given tickets for taking off their masks to go for a swim under a waterfall in New Taipei’s Pingxi District on Saturday (July 3), CNA reported.

Police said on Sunday that Shifen Police Station officers and Pingxi District Office personnel went to the Huiyao Waterfall near the Shifen village around 2 p.m. on Saturday to check whether visitors were abiding by outdoor COVID-19 restrictions. What they found was a total of seven people relaxing in the water who had taken off their masks.

They were cited for violating the Communicable Disease Control Act, and each will be fined between NT$3,000 (US$103) and NT$15.000.

According to the police, the seven people consisted of five men and two women in their 30s. They belonged to three separate groups, and all came from Taipei.

When the visitors arrived, they at first wore masks, but when they went down to the water, they took them off, police added.