Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Serbia police find illegal migrant camp, people smugglers

By Associated Press
2021/07/04 19:50
Serbia police find illegal migrant camp, people smugglers

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbian police on Sunday said they have discovered an illegal migrant camp near the borders with Hungary and Romania, and detained suspected people smugglers.

The makeshift camp was discovered in the village of Srpski Krstur, by the bank of the Tisa river, a police statement said. It didn't specify how many migrants were found at the site.

A police video from the scene showed several people facedown on the ground with their hands behind their heads, as special police searched tents and wooden huts. The footage showed confiscated mobile phones and knives.

“This smuggling gang has committed criminal acts and made the citizens feel unsafe," Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin said. “This will not be tolerated.”

Thousands of people, who fled war and poverty in the Middle East, Africa or Asia, have turned to migrant smugglers as they seek ways to reach Western Europe. From Serbia, migrants try to go to neighboring European Union states Hungary, Croatia and Romania. Or they first go to Bosnia and then look for ways to reach neighboring Croatia from there, before moving on toward wealthier EU nations.

Vulin said the suspected people smugglers have engaged in theft and extortion from other migrants. The statement said migrants found at the makeshift camp would be transferred to a state-run center for asylum-seekers in the south of the country, while local police and anti-terrorism authorities will take over those suspected of criminal acts.

___

Follow AP’s global migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Updated : 2021-07-04 21:10 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Toy advertised as 'kids friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Toy advertised as 'kids friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Letter to the Editor: When Disneyland Taiwan closed its doors
Letter to the Editor: When Disneyland Taiwan closed its doors
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Details of Irishman's death on Taipei street emerge
Details of Irishman's death on Taipei street emerge
Taiwan ponders how and when to end Level 3
Taiwan ponders how and when to end Level 3
Xi vows to crush Taiwan independence, US Navy posts pic of Independence carrier
Xi vows to crush Taiwan independence, US Navy posts pic of Independence carrier
220 COVID infections found in Taipei wholesale markets
220 COVID infections found in Taipei wholesale markets
41 vendors at Taipei's Huannan Market test positive for COVID
41 vendors at Taipei's Huannan Market test positive for COVID
Taiwan's migrant workers scapegoated for spread of COVID
Taiwan's migrant workers scapegoated for spread of COVID
Taiwan tells CCP to 'pick something else' for its birthday
Taiwan tells CCP to 'pick something else' for its birthday