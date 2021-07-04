Five people have jumped to their deaths from same Taiwan highway since 2019

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A 28-year-old Taichung man jumped to his death from a highway interchange 70-meters above the ground on Sunday (July 4), marking the fifth such death there since 2019, CNA reported

The Guoxing Interchange on National Highway 6 is well known for its circular design and height, as the highway is about 23 stories from the ground. It’s hailed as one of Taiwan’s eight national highway attractions, and the Nantou County Government has been constructing a green sculpture park underneath.

The construction of the green sculpture park, which began three years ago, is nearly complete, but the attraction has made headlines several times due to people committing suicide from the elevated highway above. The county government has planned to set up weekend markets and fairs in the park.

The most recently deceased, surnamed Lin (林), was found to have died on impact in a ditch below the interchange on Sunday. According to the police, local residents had spotted the man wandering the streets adjacent to the highway section.

He was later captured by national highway surveillance cameras walking up the interchange and then jumping from the elevated highway, per CNA. Police are contacting his relatives to better understand his state of mind.

In 2019, two other people jumped to their deaths from the Guoxing Interchange and a nearby highway section. In March, another two people did the same from the interchange within seven days.

Sunday’s incident marks the fifth such death at National Highway 6 since 2019.

※ If you are having suicidal thoughts, please call 1995 or 1980 for counseling and help.