Taiwan’s CECC confirms 37 local COVID-19 cases, lowest since Level 3 alert

CECC also announced two deaths Sunday, 2 imported cases

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/04 14:26
(Taiwan News, Yuwen Lin image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Sunday (July 4), announced 39 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two deaths, registering the lowest number of new cases since the Level 3 alert was instituted on May 19.

Sunday marks the 10th consecutive day the cases have been lower than 100.

Of the 39 new cases, 37 are local and two are imported.

The CECC pointed out that among the 37 local cases, 12 are male and 25 are female, with ages ranging from under five years old to over 90. They began to suffer the onset of symptoms between June 17 and July 3.

Taipei City reported the most cases at 18, while New Taipei City had the second-highest number at 11. Taoyuan City and Changhua County both reported three cases, while Yilan County reported two cases.

Of the 37 local cases, 16 have known sources of infection, three cases have unknown sources, while 18 are still being investigated.

The two deaths announced Sunday were a woman in her 70s and a man in his 80s.

Regarding the two new imported cases, case No.15,113 is a Taiwanese woman in her 50s who returned from Cambodia on July 2. Case No. 15,129 is a Taiwanese man in his 30s who returned from Indonesia on July 3.

Taiwan has until now had a total of 15,030 confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 13,795 were local and 1,182 imported. The country has so far reported a total of 686 deaths from the disease.
