Dynamo, FC Cincinnati trade early goals, tie 1-1

By Associated Press
2021/07/04 11:27
FC Cincinnati's Brenner, left, and Alvaro Barreal (31) celebrate Barreal's goal during the first half of the team's MLS soccer match against the Houst...
Houston Dynamo forward Tyler Pasher (19) celebrates his goal as FC Cincinnati forward Brenner (9) throws up his arms during the first half of an MLS s...
FC Cincinnati forward Alvaro Barreal, middle, and Houston Dynamo goalkeeper Marko Maric (1) watch Barreal's goal go into the net as Sam Junqua, left, ...
FC Cincinnati's Isaac Atanga, left, Luciano Acosta, middle, and Alvaro Barreal celebrate Barreal's goal during the first half of the team's MLS soccer...
FC Cincinnati midfielder Yuya Kubo, left, slips as Houston Dynamo midfielder Joe Corona (14) gets the ball past him during the first half of an MLS so...
FC Cincinnati midfielders Yuya Kubo, left, and Luciano Acosta (11) chase Houston Dynamo midfielder Joe Corona he moves the ball during the first half ...
Houston Dynamo midfielder Derrick Jones, left, avoids FC Cincinnati forward Brenner (9), who attempts a steal during the first half of an MLS soccer m...
Houston Dynamo defender Tim Parker, left, pushes off FC Cincinnati forward Isaac Atanga (23) as Atanga trips over him during the first half of an MLS ...

HOUSTON (AP) — Tyler Pasher scored for the Houston Dynamo in the third minute and Álvaro Barreal countered for FC Cincinnati in the fifth in a 1-1 draw Saturday night.

Pasher one-timed Sam Junqua’s wide cross with a left-footed rocket into the upper left corner to give the Dynamo (3-3-6) the lead.

Geoff Cameron split several Dynamo defenders with a pass from Cincinnati’s half of the field to lead Barreal into an open space. Barreal slotted home the finish to tie it for FC Cincinnati (3-5-2).

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

