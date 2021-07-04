Chinese military turboprop enters Taiwan’s ADIZ

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Chinese military aircraft flew into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Saturday afternoon (July 3), marking the second intrusion this month.

A single People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane entered the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense. In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missiles systems to track the PLAAF.

Chinese planes have been tracked in Taiwan’s identification zone so far this month on July 2 and 3, with all instances involving slow-flying turboprops. Last month, China only sent planes into Taiwan’s ADIZ on 10 days.

Since September of last year, Beijing has stepped up gray zone tactics by frequently sending planes into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most instances taking place in the southwest corner of the zone.

An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country’s air space where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves. Gray zone tactics are defined “as an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”