Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Chinese military turboprop enters Taiwan’s ADIZ

Taiwan sent aircraft, issued radio warnings, deployed air defense missile systems to track PLAAF aircraft

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/04 13:24
Chinese Y-8 ASW (MND photo)

Chinese Y-8 ASW (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Chinese military aircraft flew into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Saturday afternoon (July 3), marking the second intrusion this month.

A single People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane entered the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense. In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missiles systems to track the PLAAF.

Chinese planes have been tracked in Taiwan’s identification zone so far this month on July 2 and 3, with all instances involving slow-flying turboprops. Last month, China only sent planes into Taiwan’s ADIZ on 10 days.

Since September of last year, Beijing has stepped up gray zone tactics by frequently sending planes into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most instances taking place in the southwest corner of the zone.

An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country’s air space where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves. Gray zone tactics are defined “as an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”

According to MND data, Chinese aircraft were tracked in Taiwan’s identification zone 10 times in June, 18 times in May, 22 times in April, 18 times in March, 17 times in February, and 27 times in January. Last year, they were observed 19 times in December, 22 times in November, and 22 times in October.
Chinese military turboprop enters Taiwan’s ADIZFlightpath of Chinese plane on July 3 (MND image)
Taiwan ADIZ
Taiwan MND
PLA Y-8

RELATED ARTICLES

Chinese military turboprop enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military turboprop enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/06/21 09:55
Chinese anti-submarine plane intrudes into Taiwan's ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine plane intrudes into Taiwan's ADIZ
2021/06/19 16:37
7 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
7 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/06/18 10:21
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/06/17 11:44
Chinese anti-submarine turboprop enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine turboprop enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/06/15 10:40

Updated : 2021-07-04 13:39 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Letter to the Editor: When Disneyland Taiwan closed its doors
Letter to the Editor: When Disneyland Taiwan closed its doors
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Details of Irishman's death on Taipei street emerge
Details of Irishman's death on Taipei street emerge
Xi vows to crush Taiwan independence, US Navy posts pic of Independence carrier
Xi vows to crush Taiwan independence, US Navy posts pic of Independence carrier
41 vendors at Taipei's Huannan Market test positive for COVID
41 vendors at Taipei's Huannan Market test positive for COVID
Taiwan ponders how and when to end Level 3
Taiwan ponders how and when to end Level 3
220 COVID infections found in Taipei wholesale markets
220 COVID infections found in Taipei wholesale markets
Taiwan reports 57 local COVID cases, 15 deaths
Taiwan reports 57 local COVID cases, 15 deaths
Taiwan tells CCP to 'pick something else' for its birthday
Taiwan tells CCP to 'pick something else' for its birthday
Taiwan's migrant workers scapegoated for spread of COVID
Taiwan's migrant workers scapegoated for spread of COVID