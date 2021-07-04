Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

American Sebastian Soto loaned to Porto by Norwich City

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/07/04 10:31
American Sebastian Soto loaned to Porto by Norwich City

American forward Sebastian Soto was loaned to Porto for the 2021-22 season by Norwich City of England's Premier League.

The 20-year-old from Carlsbad, California, will be part of Porto B in the Portuguese second tier, Norwich said Saturday.

Soto transferred to Norwich from Hannover last summer and spent the first half of the season on loan to Telstar in the Dutch second tier, scoring seven goals in 12 league matches,. He made three appearances in the second half of the season for Norwich's under-23 team.

Soto scored twice in his U.S. national team debut, an exhibition against Panama in November.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-07-04 13:38 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Letter to the Editor: When Disneyland Taiwan closed its doors
Letter to the Editor: When Disneyland Taiwan closed its doors
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Details of Irishman's death on Taipei street emerge
Details of Irishman's death on Taipei street emerge
Xi vows to crush Taiwan independence, US Navy posts pic of Independence carrier
Xi vows to crush Taiwan independence, US Navy posts pic of Independence carrier
41 vendors at Taipei's Huannan Market test positive for COVID
41 vendors at Taipei's Huannan Market test positive for COVID
Taiwan ponders how and when to end Level 3
Taiwan ponders how and when to end Level 3
220 COVID infections found in Taipei wholesale markets
220 COVID infections found in Taipei wholesale markets
Taiwan reports 57 local COVID cases, 15 deaths
Taiwan reports 57 local COVID cases, 15 deaths
Taiwan tells CCP to 'pick something else' for its birthday
Taiwan tells CCP to 'pick something else' for its birthday
Taiwan's migrant workers scapegoated for spread of COVID
Taiwan's migrant workers scapegoated for spread of COVID