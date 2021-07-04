Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Man killed in shooting at Atlanta-area country club

By Associated Press
2021/07/04 10:38
Man killed in shooting at Atlanta-area country club

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — A shooting at an Atlanta-area country club has left one man dead as authorities search for his killer.

The slaying occurred Saturday afternoon at Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw, Cobb County Police Officer Shenise Barner said, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Authorities did not immediately identify the victim or release additional details about the shooting. But footage from WAGA-TV showed a white pickup truck stuck on a hill in the middle of the club's golf course.

Officials described the suspect as a 6-foot-1-inch Hispanic male with long hair, dark-colored work pants and a white or tan shirt.

Neighbor John Lavender told WAGA-TV that he heard “five, six booms go off” and wasn't sure whether it was gunshots or fireworks. “You just don't think it's gunshots in this area,” he said.

The country club is near the campus of Kennesaw State University. After the shooting, the school tweeted that there were no credible threats to campus, which is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northwest of downtown Atlanta.

Updated : 2021-07-04 13:38 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Letter to the Editor: When Disneyland Taiwan closed its doors
Letter to the Editor: When Disneyland Taiwan closed its doors
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Details of Irishman's death on Taipei street emerge
Details of Irishman's death on Taipei street emerge
Xi vows to crush Taiwan independence, US Navy posts pic of Independence carrier
Xi vows to crush Taiwan independence, US Navy posts pic of Independence carrier
41 vendors at Taipei's Huannan Market test positive for COVID
41 vendors at Taipei's Huannan Market test positive for COVID
Taiwan ponders how and when to end Level 3
Taiwan ponders how and when to end Level 3
220 COVID infections found in Taipei wholesale markets
220 COVID infections found in Taipei wholesale markets
Taiwan reports 57 local COVID cases, 15 deaths
Taiwan reports 57 local COVID cases, 15 deaths
Taiwan tells CCP to 'pick something else' for its birthday
Taiwan tells CCP to 'pick something else' for its birthday
Taiwan's migrant workers scapegoated for spread of COVID
Taiwan's migrant workers scapegoated for spread of COVID