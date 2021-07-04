Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Kikanovic levels with late strike, Quakes tie Minnesota 2-2

By Associated Press
2021/07/04 10:25
Kikanovic levels with late strike, Quakes tie Minnesota 2-2

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Benjamin Kikanovic scored the tying goal in the 82nd minute and the San Jose Earthquakes played to a 2-2 draw with Minnesota United on Saturday night.

Kikanovic took Shea Salinas’ pass at the left corner of the 18-yard box and drove unchecked to the goal for a right-footed finish for the Earthquakes (3-7-2).

Minnesota (4-4-3) took a 2-1 lead in the 69th minute when Ramón Ábila had his penalty kick saved by James Marcinkowski, but the rebound held up in the middle of the 6-yard box and Ábila closed quickly for the easy putback.

Cade Cowell opened the scoring in the 15th minute with his second goal in as many games. Cristian Espinoza assisted Cowell after taking possession from the Minnesota defender deep in United’s side of the field.

Brent Kallman tied it at 1 for Minnesota in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time with a narrow-angle finish from the left side of the area.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-07-04 13:38 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Letter to the Editor: When Disneyland Taiwan closed its doors
Letter to the Editor: When Disneyland Taiwan closed its doors
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Details of Irishman's death on Taipei street emerge
Details of Irishman's death on Taipei street emerge
Xi vows to crush Taiwan independence, US Navy posts pic of Independence carrier
Xi vows to crush Taiwan independence, US Navy posts pic of Independence carrier
41 vendors at Taipei's Huannan Market test positive for COVID
41 vendors at Taipei's Huannan Market test positive for COVID
Taiwan ponders how and when to end Level 3
Taiwan ponders how and when to end Level 3
220 COVID infections found in Taipei wholesale markets
220 COVID infections found in Taipei wholesale markets
Taiwan reports 57 local COVID cases, 15 deaths
Taiwan reports 57 local COVID cases, 15 deaths
Taiwan tells CCP to 'pick something else' for its birthday
Taiwan tells CCP to 'pick something else' for its birthday
Taiwan's migrant workers scapegoated for spread of COVID
Taiwan's migrant workers scapegoated for spread of COVID