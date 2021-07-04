New York Red Bulls 2, Orlando City 1

New York Red Bulls 1 1 — 2 Orlando City 0 1 — 1

First Half_1, New York Red Bulls, Casseres Jr, 4 (Klimala), 6th minute.

Second Half_2, Orlando City, Mueller, 2 (Pereyra), 59th; 3, New York Red Bulls, Roberto Gomes Netto, 1 (Klimala), 79th.

First Overtime_None.

Second Overtime_None.

Penalty kicks_None.

Goalies_New York Red Bulls, Carlos Miguel, Ryan Meara; Orlando City, Brandon Austin, Mason Stajduhar.

Yellow Cards_Junior Urso, Orlando City, 2nd; Duncan, New York Red Bulls, 22nd; Roberto Gomes Netto, New York Red Bulls, 34th; Pereyra, Orlando City, 41st; Yearwood, New York Red Bulls, 57th; Barlow, New York Red Bulls, 90th+7.

Referee_Joseph Dickerson. Assistant Referees_Ian McKay, Ryan Graves, Jorge Gonzalez. 4th Official_Thomas Snyder.

A_19,009.

___

Lineups

New York Red Bulls_Carlos Miguel; Kyle Duncan, Tom Edwards, Sean Nealis, John Tolkin; Wikelman Carmona (Frankie Amaya, 56th), Cristian Casseres Jr, Sean Davis, Dru Yearwood (Omir Fernandez, 80th); Patryk Klimala, Fabio Roberto Gomes Netto (Tom Barlow, 90th+2).

Orlando City_Brandon Austin; Antonio Carlos (Rodrigo Schlegel, 15th), Michael Halliday (Silvester Van der Water, 84th), Robin Jansson, Kyle Smith; Junior Urso (Oriol Rosell, 70th), Nani, Andres Perea, Mauricio Pereyra (Benji Michel, 70th); Daryl Dike, Chris Mueller (Tesho Akindele, 84th).