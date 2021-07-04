Alexa
Crew open Lower.com Field with 2-2 tie with Revolution

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/07/04 08:44
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gyasi Zardes scored and the Columbus Crew rallied to tie the New England Revolution 2-2 on Saturday night in the first game at new Lower.com Field.

Zardes slipped a roller between two defenders and inside the post to make it 2-1 in the 39th minute. He snapped Columbus’ scoreless streak of nearly 270 minutes following back-to-back shutouts.

An own goal by the Revolution’s Andrew Farrell capped the scoring in the 69th. Tajon Buchanan and Gustavo Bou gave New England (7-2-3) a 2-0 lead.

Columbus (4-3-4) also opened Historic Crew Stadium against New England, winning 2-0 on May 15, 1999.

D.C. UNITED 7, TORONTO FC 1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kevin Paredes scored his first professional goal in the second minute, Griffin Yow and Ola Kamara each had a goal and an assist and D.C. United routed Toronto FC night to break the franchise goal record of six.

The 18-year-old Paredes put away a first-timer off a cross by Andy Najar. D.C. United (5-6-1) became the 10th team in MLS history to score seven or more goals.

Nigel Robertha, Paul Arriola and Yamil Assad also scored, and Toronto had an own goal. Ayo Akinola scored for Toronto (1-8-2).

Updated : 2021-07-04 10:36 GMT+08:00

