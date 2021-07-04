Zardes, Revolution own goal help Crew rally for 2-2 tie

Columbus Crew forward Gyasi Zerdes (11) heads the ball in the first half of an MLS soccer match against the New England Revolution in Columbus, Ohio o... Columbus Crew forward Gyasi Zerdes (11) heads the ball in the first half of an MLS soccer match against the New England Revolution in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday, July 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gyasi Zardes scored and the Columbus Crew rallied to tie the New England Revolution 2-2 on Saturday night in the first game at new Lower.com Field.

Zardes, near the top of the penalty area, took a pass from Harrison Afful, turned inside and then slipped a roller between two defenders and inside the post to cut the Crew's deficit to 2-1 in the 39th minute. It snapped Columbus' scoreless streak of nearly 270 minutes following back-to-back shutouts — a 1-0 loss the Philadelphia Union on June 23 and a tie with Austin FC on June 27.

An own goal by the Revolution's Andrew Farrell capped the scoring in the 69th.

Tajon Buchanan opened the scoring in the 13th minute when he flicked home a header off a cross by DeJuan Jones. Gustavo Bou's sliding finish of an entry by Buchanan to give New England (7-2-3) a 2-0 lead in the 30th.

Columbus (4-3-4) opened its new home — after closing Historic Crew Stadium with an 11-game home unbeaten streak — against the same opponent, the Revolution, it opened Crew Stadium. Columbus won that match, 2-0, on goals from Jeff Cunningham and Stern John on May 15, 1999.

