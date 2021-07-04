Alexa
New England 2, Columbus 2

By Associated Press
2021/07/04 07:25
New England 2 0 2
Columbus 1 1 2

First Half_1, New England, Buchanan, 3 (Jones), 13th minute; 2, New England, Bou, 6 (Buchanan), 30th; 3, Columbus, Zardes, 4 (Afful), 39th.

Second Half_4, Columbus, Farrell, , 69th.

First Overtime_None.

Second Overtime_None.

Penalty kicks_None.

Goalies_New England, Matt Turner, Brad Knighton; Columbus, Eloy Room, Evan Bush.

Yellow Cards_Jones, New England, 53rd; Nagbe, Columbus, 68th; Mensah, Columbus, 75th; Santos, Columbus, 79th.

Referee_Alan Kelly. Assistant Referees_Cameron Blanchard, Jeremy Kieso, Sorin Stoica. 4th Official_Sergii Demianchuk.

___

Lineups

New England_Matt Turner; Brandon Bye, Andrew Farrell, Henry Kessler; Lucas Maciel Felix (Wilfrid Kaptoum, 81st), Carles Gil, Tommy McNamara (Teal Bunbury, 64th), Matt Polster; Gustavo Bou (Adam Buksa, 78th), Tajon Buchanan (Arnor Traustason, 78th), DeJuan Jones.

Columbus_Eloy Room; Harrison Afful, Jonathan Mensah, Milton Valenzuela (Waylon Francis, 44th), Vito Wormgoor; Luis Diaz (Alexandru Matan, 63rd), Darlington Nagbe, Pedro Santos, Lucas Zelarrayan; Marlon Hairston (Liam Fraser, 64th), Gyasi Zardes.

Updated : 2021-07-04 10:37 GMT+08:00

