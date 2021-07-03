Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home

Ukraine: Female troops marching in heels spark outrage

By Deutsche Welle
2021/07/03 19:47
"It is hard to imagine a more idiotic, harmful idea," said one female Ukrainian politician

"It is hard to imagine a more idiotic, harmful idea," said one female Ukrainian politician

Ukrainian authorities have come under fire after the country's defense ministry released official pictures of female soldiers practicing for next month's military parade wearing heels instead of army boots.

The photos, published on the ministry's Facebook page, show the female students of a military college, marching in uniform and black medium-heeled pumps.

Ukraine is preparing to stage a parade to commemorate 30 years of independence following the collapse of the Soviet Union.

"Today, for the first time, training takes place in heeled shoes," cadet Ivanna Medvid was quoted as saying by the defense ministry's information site ArmiaInform.

"It is slightly harder than in army boots but we are trying," Medvid added.

Ukrainians denounce plan

The choice of footwear has triggered outrage across social media platforms and within parliament.

Iryna Gerashchenko, an opposition MP, called the decision an example of "sexism and misogyny."

"High heels is a mockery of women imposed by the beauty industry," she fumed.

Inna Sovsun, a member of the Golos party, said the heels posed health risks.

"It is hard to imagine a more idiotic, harmful idea," she said, adding that female soldiers in Ukraine, like men, were risking their lives and "do not deserve to be mocked."

Commentator Vitaly Portnikov said some Ukrainian officials had a "medieval" mindset.

"The story of a parade in heels is a real disgrace," she said on Facebook.

Deputy parliamentary speaker Olena Kondratyuk said over 13,500 women had fought in the Ukraine-Russia conflict where Russian separatists and Ukraine government troops are fighting in the eastern Donbass region.

More than 31,000 women currently serve in Ukraine's armed forces and more than 4,000 women are officers.

mvb/mm (AFP, EFE)

Updated : 2021-07-04 10:34 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Letter to the Editor: When Disneyland Taiwan closed its doors
Letter to the Editor: When Disneyland Taiwan closed its doors
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Details of Irishman's death on Taipei street emerge
Details of Irishman's death on Taipei street emerge
Xi vows to crush Taiwan independence, US Navy posts pic of Independence carrier
Xi vows to crush Taiwan independence, US Navy posts pic of Independence carrier
41 vendors at Taipei's Huannan Market test positive for COVID
41 vendors at Taipei's Huannan Market test positive for COVID
Taiwan ponders how and when to end Level 3
Taiwan ponders how and when to end Level 3
220 COVID infections found in Taipei wholesale markets
220 COVID infections found in Taipei wholesale markets
Taiwan reports 57 local COVID cases, 15 deaths
Taiwan reports 57 local COVID cases, 15 deaths
Taiwan tells CCP to 'pick something else' for its birthday
Taiwan tells CCP to 'pick something else' for its birthday
US, Japan running secret war games to prep for China-Taiwan conflict
US, Japan running secret war games to prep for China-Taiwan conflict