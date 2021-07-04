Alexa
Springer homers again, Blue Jays hand Rays 5th loss in row

By MIKE HAIM , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/07/04 06:20
Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer, right, taps third base coach Luis Rivera on the head while rounding the bases after hitting a solo home run agains...
Toronto Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal (5) and Cavan Biggio (8) are congratulated by teammates after scoring on Espinal's two-run home run against the Ta...
Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr., right, scores from third on a fielder's choice single by Lourdes Gurriel Jr. as Tampa Bay Rays catcher Mike ...
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Ross Stripling (48) throws to a Tampa Bay Rays batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Buffalo, N.Y., ...
Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Shane McClanahan (62) throws to a Toronto Blue Jays batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Buffalo, N.Y....
Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer (4) celebrates with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. after hitting a solo home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the secon...

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — George Springer homered for the second straight day, Santiago Espinal hit his first career home run and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Tampa Bay Rays 6-3 Saturday.

The Blue Jays won for the 10th time in 13 games. Tampa Bay has lost five straight overall and 10 in a row on the road.

Espinal, who entered the game with a .283 average in 71 career games, connected for a two-run drive off reliever Matt Wisler to cap a five-run sixth inning that made it 6-1.

It was 1-all when Vladimir Guerrero Jr. doubled in the sixth and later scored on a throwing error by third baseman Joey Wendle. Cavan Biggio hit a two-run single and Espinal homered.

Adam Cimber (2-2) got the win in support of Ryan Stripling, who allowed two hits and three walks in 5 2/3 innings with five strikeouts.

Manuel Margot homered and Kevin Kiermaier had a two-run single in the ninth for Tampa Bay. The Rays' road losing streak is the sixth in team history of 10 or more games, and their first since a 10-game skid in 2016.

Springer led off the second inning with his fifth homer, going deep on a first-pitch fastball from Shane McClanahan (3-3). Springer has missed most of the season with injuries.

Margot led off the fourth with his ninth homer.

McClanahan struck out five and allowed three hits and two walks over 5 1/3 innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rays: SS Taylor Walls (right wrist tendinitis) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and struck out in a pinch-hitting appearance. ... Rays manager Kevin Cash said LHP Josh Fleming (calf strain) has bounced back well and expects him to return on Tuesday against Cleveland.

Blue Jays: LHP Ryan Borucki (forearm flexor strain) threw a live batting practice session and “looked good and felt good," according to manager Charlie Montoyo. Borucki is expected to start a rehab assignment soon. ... C Danny Jansen (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day IL, but did not play. To make room, C Riley Adams was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo. ... RHP Rafael Dolis (finger) threw eight pitches Friday in a one-inning rehab appearance for Buffalo and hit 95 mph on his fastball. Montoyo said Dolis could be activated soon.

UP NEXT

Tampa Bay LHP Ryan Yarbrough (4-3, 4.48 ERA) will face Toronto LHP Robbie Ray (6-3, 3.43) in the series finale Sunday.

___

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-07-04 07:12 GMT+08:00

