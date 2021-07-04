Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Kyle Busch makes it 4 for 4 in Xfinity Series with 101st win

By STEVE MEGARGEE , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/07/04 05:28
Kyle Busch makes it 4 for 4 in Xfinity Series with 101st win

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Kyle Busch continued his perfect NASCAR Xfinity Series season Saturday at Road America.

After spinning off course twice, Busch rallied in the final stage and led the final five laps in the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota for his fourth victory in four starts this year and 101st in the series.

NASCAR only allows Cup Series drivers to compete in five Xfinity and five Truck Series races a year. Busch is scheduled to enter his final Xfinity event of the season next week at Atlanta.

Busch edged teammate Daniel Hemric by 3.522 seconds, with Michael Annett third, AJ Allmendinger fourth and Gibbs driver and Harrison Burton fifth. Road America has had a different winner in each of its 12 Xfinity events.

Allmendinger won the first two stages, giving up the lead when Busch went past him on the right in the closing laps.

Austin Cindric, the 2020 winner on the 4.048-mile course, led Saturday, but his Ford suffered damage in a wreck that began when Myatt Snider spun off course coming out of a restart. Cindric ended up in eighth.

This Xfinity Series race capped an eventful day for Busch.

Although he had the second-fastest time in practice for the Cup race Sunday, Busch crashed his Toyota and will have to use a backup car Sunday. That means he will start Sunday’s race in the back of the pack.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-07-04 07:11 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Letter to the Editor: When Disneyland Taiwan closed its doors
Letter to the Editor: When Disneyland Taiwan closed its doors
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Details of Irishman's death on Taipei street emerge
Details of Irishman's death on Taipei street emerge
Xi vows to crush Taiwan independence, US Navy posts pic of Independence carrier
Xi vows to crush Taiwan independence, US Navy posts pic of Independence carrier
41 vendors at Taipei's Huannan Market test positive for COVID
41 vendors at Taipei's Huannan Market test positive for COVID
Taiwan reports 57 local COVID cases, 15 deaths
Taiwan reports 57 local COVID cases, 15 deaths
Taiwan tells CCP to 'pick something else' for its birthday
Taiwan tells CCP to 'pick something else' for its birthday
220 COVID infections found in Taipei wholesale markets
220 COVID infections found in Taipei wholesale markets
US, Japan running secret war games to prep for China-Taiwan conflict
US, Japan running secret war games to prep for China-Taiwan conflict
Taiwan ponders how and when to end Level 3
Taiwan ponders how and when to end Level 3