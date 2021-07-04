Alexa
Laney, Liberty rally to beat Mystics' in Charles' return

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/07/04 05:17
NEW YORK (AP) — Betnijah Laney scored 19 points and Jazmine Jones had 12 of her 17 points in the second half to help the New York Liberty rally from an 18-point deficit and beat the Washington Mystics 82-79 on Saturday, spoiling the homecoming of Tina Charles.

The former Liberty star and native New Yorker was traded to Washington as part of a three-team deal before the 2020 season. The Liberty used the picks they got from the Mystics to draft Jones and Leaonna Odom.

Charles helped Washington build an 18-point halftime advantage before New York rallied behind Jones to take an 80-79 lead with 52.1 seconds left on Reshanda Gray’s layup.

Washington had chances to take the lead in the final minute, but Charles missed two free throws with 52.1 seconds left.

FEVER 73, SUN 67

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Danielle Robinson tied her career high with 19 points, Teaira McCowan had 13 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks, and Indiana beat Connecticut to snap a franchise single-season record 12-game losing streak.

Kelsey Mitchell added 14 points for Indiana (2-16), which won for the first time since May 23.

Jonquel Jones led Connecticut (12-6) with 16 points and nine rebounds but was just 5-of-17 shooting. The Sun's four-game winning streak ended.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-07-04 07:10 GMT+08:00

