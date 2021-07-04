Saturday's Major League Linescores

|Tampa Bay
|000
|100
|002
|—
|3
|5
|2
|Toronto
|010
|005
|00x
|—
|6
|6
|0
McClanahan, Wisler (6), Fairbanks (7), Feyereisen (8) and Zunino; Stripling, Cimber (6), Mayza (7), Romano (9) and McGuire. W_Cimber 2-2. L_McClanahan 3-3. HRs_Tampa Bay, Margot (0). Toronto, Springer (5), Espinal (2).
___
|New York
|000
|035
|000
|—
|8
|14
|2
|New York
|000
|003
|000
|—
|3
|3
|1
Walker, M.Castro (6), Familia (6), Dr.Smith (8) and McCann; Montgomery, Luetge (5), Wilson (6), King (6) and Sánchez. W_Walker 7-3. L_Montgomery 3-3. HRs_New York, Judge (1).
___