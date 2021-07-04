Alexa
Saturday's Major League Linescores

By Associated Press
2021/07/04 04:57
AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tampa Bay 000 100 002 3 5 2
Toronto 010 005 00x 6 6 0

McClanahan, Wisler (6), Fairbanks (7), Feyereisen (8) and Zunino; Stripling, Cimber (6), Mayza (7), Romano (9) and McGuire. W_Cimber 2-2. L_McClanahan 3-3. HRs_Tampa Bay, Margot (0). Toronto, Springer (5), Espinal (2).

___

INTERLEAGUE
New York 000 035 000 8 14 2
New York 000 003 000 3 3 1

Walker, M.Castro (6), Familia (6), Dr.Smith (8) and McCann; Montgomery, Luetge (5), Wilson (6), King (6) and Sánchez. W_Walker 7-3. L_Montgomery 3-3. HRs_New York, Judge (1).

___

Updated : 2021-07-04 07:10 GMT+08:00

