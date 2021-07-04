Josh Adams gets 4 tries, B&I Lions win tour opener 56-14

British and Irish Lions' Hamish Watson, front, is challenged by South African Lions' Vincent Tshituka during a warm-up rugby match between South Afric... British and Irish Lions' Hamish Watson, front, is challenged by South African Lions' Vincent Tshituka during a warm-up rugby match between South Africa Lions and British and Irish Lions at Ellis Park stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, Saturday, July 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

British and Irish Lions' Ali Price, foreground on his way to score try as South African Lions' Manuel Rass challenges, during a warm-up rugby match be... British and Irish Lions' Ali Price, foreground on his way to score try as South African Lions' Manuel Rass challenges, during a warm-up rugby match between South Africa Lions and British and Irish Lions at Ellis Park stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, Saturday, July 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

British and Irish Lions' Ali Price scores a try during a warm-up rugby match between South Africa Lions and British and Irish Lions at Ellis Park stad... British and Irish Lions' Ali Price scores a try during a warm-up rugby match between South Africa Lions and British and Irish Lions at Ellis Park stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, Saturday, July 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

British and Irish Lions' Owen Farrell kicks a penalty during a warm-up rugby match between South Africa Lions and British and Irish Lions at Ellis Par... British and Irish Lions' Owen Farrell kicks a penalty during a warm-up rugby match between South Africa Lions and British and Irish Lions at Ellis Park stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, Saturday, July 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

British and Irish Lions' head coach Warren Gatland smiles, during a warm-up rugby match between South Africa Lions and British and Irish Lions at Elli... British and Irish Lions' head coach Warren Gatland smiles, during a warm-up rugby match between South Africa Lions and British and Irish Lions at Ellis Park stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, Saturday, July 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

British and Irish Lions' Louis Rees-Zammit, right, avoids a challenge from South African Lions' Rabz Maxwane during a warm-up rugby match between Sout... British and Irish Lions' Louis Rees-Zammit, right, avoids a challenge from South African Lions' Rabz Maxwane during a warm-up rugby match between South Africa Lions and British and Irish Lions at Ellis Park stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, Saturday, July 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

British and Irish Lions' Hamish Watson, right, attacks, during a warm-up rugby match between South Africa Lions and British and Irish Lions at Ellis P... British and Irish Lions' Hamish Watson, right, attacks, during a warm-up rugby match between South Africa Lions and British and Irish Lions at Ellis Park stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, Saturday, July 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Winger Josh Adams picked up four tries as the British and Irish Lions opened their tour with a compelling second-half display and a 56-14 win over South African domestic team the Lions on Saturday.

There was also a try for the Welsh countryman on the other wing, with Louis Rees-Zammit needing less than four minutes of his debut to cruise onto a kick through and put the British and Irish Lions on the board in South Africa.

Five of the British and Irish Lions' eight tries came in the second half at Ellis Park, including all of Adams' scores. That took his personal tally to five tries in two games in the space of a week after also scoring in the win over Japan in Scotland last weekend.

The British and Irish Lions' ability to step it up in the second 40 at altitude in Johannesburg will serve them well, with the decisive second and third tests against the Springboks due to be played in the city at the end of the six-week tour.

Alongside Adams, flanker Hamish Watson impressed and was rewarded with a try and Maro Itoje commanded the lineout, which gave the British and Irish Lions their platform to dominate. Owen Farrell was solid at No. 12 before stepping in at flyhalf and running things when Finn Russell was given a rest in the second half.

Scrumhalf Ali Price and his replacement Gareth Davies had the other tries for the British and Irish Lions.

