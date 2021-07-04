Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Egypt opens naval base, latest example of military build-up

By Associated Press
2021/07/04 01:47
Egypt opens naval base, latest example of military build-up

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s president inaugurated a new naval base on the Mediterranean Sea on Saturday, the latest example of the government’s military build-up.

The base is meant to “secure the country’s northern and western front… and the maritime shipping routes,” according to a statement by Abdel Fattah el-Sissi’s office.

The inauguration, aired on state TV, was also attended by Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, and Mohammed al-Menfi, head of Libya’s ruling presidential council.

The base is located in the Gargoub area, around 255 kilometers (160 miles) west of the Mediterranean city of Alexandria.

The base is named after the date July 3, 2013 — the day when el-Sissi, as a defense minister, led the military’s overthrow of an elected Islamist president, Mohamed Morsi, amid nationwide protests against his divisive rule.

Egypt has in recent years modernized its military, purchasing sophisticated weapons and opening bases across the nation.

In 2017, Egypt opened a military base in the country’s northwestern province of Marsa Matrouh. It said the base, named after late President Mohammed Naguib, an Egyptian army officer who became the country’s first president in 1950s, is the largest in the Middle East.

Updated : 2021-07-04 03:22 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Letter to the Editor: When Disneyland Taiwan closed its doors
Letter to the Editor: When Disneyland Taiwan closed its doors
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Details of Irishman's death on Taipei street emerge
Details of Irishman's death on Taipei street emerge
Xi vows to crush Taiwan independence, US Navy posts pic of Independence carrier
Xi vows to crush Taiwan independence, US Navy posts pic of Independence carrier
41 vendors at Taipei's Huannan Market test positive for COVID
41 vendors at Taipei's Huannan Market test positive for COVID
Taiwan reports 57 local COVID cases, 15 deaths
Taiwan reports 57 local COVID cases, 15 deaths
Taiwan tells CCP to 'pick something else' for its birthday
Taiwan tells CCP to 'pick something else' for its birthday
US, Japan running secret war games to prep for China-Taiwan conflict
US, Japan running secret war games to prep for China-Taiwan conflict
220 COVID infections found in Taipei wholesale markets
220 COVID infections found in Taipei wholesale markets
Taiwan's migrant workers scapegoated for spread of COVID
Taiwan's migrant workers scapegoated for spread of COVID