JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The British and Irish Lions have won their tour opener of South Africa, beating the Lions 56-14 at Ellis Park.

___

British and Irish Lions 56 (Josh Adams 4, Louis Rees-Zammit, Hamish Watson, Ali Price, Gareth Davies tries; Owen Farrell 8 conversions), Lions 14 (Vincent Tshituka, Rabz Maxwane try; Jordan Hendrikse 2 conversions). HT: 21-7