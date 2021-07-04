Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

At least 43 migrants drown off Tunisia; 84 rescued

By Associated Press
2021/07/04 00:28
At least 43 migrants drown off Tunisia; 84 rescued

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — At least 43 migrants drowned off the coast of Tunisia on Saturday and 84 others were rescued after their boat capsized overnight, the Tunisian Red Crescent said.

Mongi Slim, head of the organization, told The Associated Press that the boat, which was carrying 127 migrants, left Libya's coastal city of Zuwara on Friday to cross the Mediterranean Sea toward Italy. He said 46 Sudanese, 16 Eritreans and 12 Bengalis were among the migrants.

The defense ministry's spokesperson, Mohamed Zekri, said the 84 migrants were rescued by fishermen. He declined to confirm the drowning of the other migrants.

Libya is a frequent departure point for migrants making the dangerous Mediterranean Sea crossing. Several shipwrecks from smugglers' boats carrying migrants have occurred in recent weeks, as attempts to reach Europe become more frequent amid warmer summer weather.

Last week, Tunisian coast guards found seven bodies on the beaches of Djerba, an island off the southern coast. They were buried at the cemetery for migrants in Zarzis, Tunisia, who perished in the Mediterranean Sea.

The head of the Red Crescent, meanwhile, launched an urgent call about the fate of hundreds of migrants who escaped death as his organization has no means to provide housing.

“The three centers in Zarzis are full and cannot shelter more people. We also have 380 other migrants in confinement in Djerba with nowhere to go,” Slim said.

___

Follow all AP developments on global migration at https://apnews.com/hub/migration.

Updated : 2021-07-04 03:20 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Letter to the Editor: When Disneyland Taiwan closed its doors
Letter to the Editor: When Disneyland Taiwan closed its doors
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Details of Irishman's death on Taipei street emerge
Details of Irishman's death on Taipei street emerge
Xi vows to crush Taiwan independence, US Navy posts pic of Independence carrier
Xi vows to crush Taiwan independence, US Navy posts pic of Independence carrier
41 vendors at Taipei's Huannan Market test positive for COVID
41 vendors at Taipei's Huannan Market test positive for COVID
Taiwan reports 57 local COVID cases, 15 deaths
Taiwan reports 57 local COVID cases, 15 deaths
Taiwan tells CCP to 'pick something else' for its birthday
Taiwan tells CCP to 'pick something else' for its birthday
US, Japan running secret war games to prep for China-Taiwan conflict
US, Japan running secret war games to prep for China-Taiwan conflict
220 COVID infections found in Taipei wholesale markets
220 COVID infections found in Taipei wholesale markets
Taiwan's migrant workers scapegoated for spread of COVID
Taiwan's migrant workers scapegoated for spread of COVID