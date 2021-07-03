Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home

Vatican indicts Cardinal, 9 others over UK property deal

By Deutsche Welle
2021/07/03 14:46
Cardinal Angelo Becciu is one of ten people caught up in a real estate scandal

Cardinal Angelo Becciu is one of ten people caught up in a real estate scandal

The once-powerful head of the Catholic Church's saint-making office faces trial over a €350 million ($415 million) investment in a London real estate venture, the Holy See said in a statement Saturday.

Cardinal Angelo Becciu, along with nine others, will be prosecuted under the Vatican's legal system.

Becciu was relieved of his duties within the Vatican administration last September after Pope Francis told him he had been accused of siphoning off charity funds to help his siblings.

Now a Vatican criminal tribunal has indicted the 73-year-old Italian, along with four other Church officials and an Italian businessman on charges of extortion, abuse of office and fraud.

An Italian intelligence expert was also indicted on alleged embezzlement charges.

The suspects have denied wrongdoing.

July 27 trial date after 2-year investigation

The tribunal president, Judge Giuseppe Pignatone, set July 27 as the trial date, according to Saturday's statement.

A 487-page indictment was issued after a two-year investigation into how one of the oldest departments in the Church administration, the Secretariat of State, managed its asset portfolio, much of which is funded by donations.

Vatican prosecutors accuse the main suspects of siphoning millions of euros from the Holy See in fees and other losses.

Becciu helped engineer the initial London investment when he was the chief of staff in the Secretariat, prosecutors say.

The scandal has resulted in a sharp drop in financial contributions to the Church and prompted the Pope to strip the office of its ability to manage the money.

jsi/mm (AP, dpa)

Updated : 2021-07-04 03:19 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Letter to the Editor: When Disneyland Taiwan closed its doors
Letter to the Editor: When Disneyland Taiwan closed its doors
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Details of Irishman's death on Taipei street emerge
Details of Irishman's death on Taipei street emerge
Xi vows to crush Taiwan independence, US Navy posts pic of Independence carrier
Xi vows to crush Taiwan independence, US Navy posts pic of Independence carrier
41 vendors at Taipei's Huannan Market test positive for COVID
41 vendors at Taipei's Huannan Market test positive for COVID
Taiwan reports 57 local COVID cases, 15 deaths
Taiwan reports 57 local COVID cases, 15 deaths
Taiwan tells CCP to 'pick something else' for its birthday
Taiwan tells CCP to 'pick something else' for its birthday
US, Japan running secret war games to prep for China-Taiwan conflict
US, Japan running secret war games to prep for China-Taiwan conflict
220 COVID infections found in Taipei wholesale markets
220 COVID infections found in Taipei wholesale markets
Taiwan's migrant workers scapegoated for spread of COVID
Taiwan's migrant workers scapegoated for spread of COVID