DUBLIN (AP) — Ireland has beaten Japan 39-31 in a rugby test at Lansdowne Road.

___

Ireland 39 (Chris Farrell, Stuart McCloskey, Finlay Bealham, Josh van der Flier, Jacob Stockdale tries; Joey Carbery 4 conversions, 2 penalties), Japan 31 (Michael Leitch, Timothy Lafaele, Siosaia Fifita, Naoto Saito tries; Yu Tamura 4 conversions, penalty). HT: 19-17