WNBA Glance

By Associated Press
2021/07/03 22:10
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 12 5 .706
Chicago 10 9 .526 3
New York 8 9 .471 4
Washington 7 9 .438
Atlanta 6 10 .375
Indiana 1 16 .059 11
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 13 4 .765
Seattle 13 4 .765
Minnesota 8 7 .533 4
Dallas 9 9 .500
Phoenix 7 8 .467 5
Los Angeles 6 10 .375

___

Friday's Games

Dallas 100, Chicago 91

Seattle 91, Atlanta 88

Las Vegas 66, Los Angeles 58

Saturday's Games

Connecticut at Indiana, 1 p.m.

Washington at New York, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Atlanta at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Dallas at New York, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled.

Updated : 2021-07-04 03:17 GMT+08:00

