WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|12
|5
|.706
|—
|Chicago
|10
|9
|.526
|3
|New York
|8
|9
|.471
|4
|Washington
|7
|9
|.438
|4½
|Atlanta
|6
|10
|.375
|5½
|Indiana
|1
|16
|.059
|11
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|13
|4
|.765
|—
|Seattle
|13
|4
|.765
|—
|Minnesota
|8
|7
|.533
|4
|Dallas
|9
|9
|.500
|4½
|Phoenix
|7
|8
|.467
|5
|Los Angeles
|6
|10
|.375
|6½
Dallas 100, Chicago 91
Seattle 91, Atlanta 88
Las Vegas 66, Los Angeles 58
Connecticut at Indiana, 1 p.m.
Washington at New York, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Atlanta at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.
Seattle at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.
Dallas at New York, 7 p.m.
No games scheduled.