All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA New England 7 2 2 23 18 13 Orlando City 6 1 3 21 18 7 Philadelphia 5 2 4 19 15 10 New York City FC 5 3 2 17 18 11 Columbus 4 3 3 15 9 7 Nashville 3 1 6 15 13 11 New York 4 5 1 13 14 13 D.C. United 4 6 1 13 10 13 CF Montréal 3 3 4 13 11 10 Atlanta 2 2 6 12 11 10 Cincinnati 3 5 1 10 9 17 Inter Miami CF 2 6 2 8 9 16 Toronto FC 1 7 2 5 12 20 Chicago 1 7 2 5 7 17

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Seattle 7 0 4 25 20 7 Sporting Kansas City 7 3 2 23 22 15 LA Galaxy 7 3 0 21 17 15 Colorado 5 3 1 16 15 11 Minnesota United 4 4 2 14 10 12 Houston 3 3 5 14 15 16 Portland 4 6 1 13 14 19 Real Salt Lake 3 2 4 13 14 11 Austin FC 3 5 4 13 10 12 Los Angeles FC 3 4 3 12 12 12 San Jose 3 7 1 10 12 20 FC Dallas 2 4 4 10 11 15 Vancouver 2 6 2 8 10 16

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday, June 25

Orlando City 2, Miami 1

Saturday, June 26

Sporting Kansas City 2, Los Angeles FC 1

Cincinnati 2, Toronto FC 0

Houston 1, Real Salt Lake 1, tie

Philadelphia 3, Chicago 3, tie

CF Montréal 1, Nashville 1, tie

Vancouver 2, Seattle 2, tie

LA Galaxy 3, San Jose 1

Minnesota 1, Portland 0

Sunday, June 27

New York 0, Atlanta 0, tie

New York City FC 2, D.C. United 1

Columbus 0, Austin FC 0, tie

FC Dallas 2, New England 1

Thursday, July 1

Austin FC 4, Portland 1

Saturday, July 3

New England at Columbus, 5 p.m.

Toronto FC at D.C. United, 5:30 p.m.

Miami at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Cincinnati at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Sunday, July 4

Vancouver at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 7

Toronto FC at New England, 7 p.m.

New York City FC at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Austin FC, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

FC Dallas at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 8

Philadelphia at New York, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, July 9

Columbus at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.