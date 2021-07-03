Alexa
NWSL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/07/03 22:05
All Times EDT

W L T Pts GF GA
Orlando 4 1 3 15 12 8
North Carolina 4 2 1 13 12 4
Houston 4 3 1 13 10 8
Portland 4 3 0 12 12 6
Gotham FC 3 1 3 12 7 3
Washington 3 2 3 12 8 8
Chicago 3 4 2 11 6 13
Louisville 3 3 1 10 6 10
Reign FC 2 5 1 7 5 10
Kansas City 0 6 3 3 5 13

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, June 26

Gotham FC 3, Reign FC 0

Louisville 3, Chicago 0

North Carolina 2, Portland 0

Houston 2, Orlando 1

Washington 2, Kansas City 1

Friday, July 2

Chicago 1, Washington 0

Houston 2, Reign FC 0

Kansas City 1, Gotham FC 1, tie

Saturday, July 3

Portland at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 4

North Carolina at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Friday, July 9

Louisville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 10

North Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 11

Gotham FC at Portland, 3 p.m.

Houston at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Kansas City at Reign FC, 7 p.m.

Updated : 2021-07-04 03:16 GMT+08:00

