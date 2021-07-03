Taiwan boasts record daily number of 184,000 vaccinations

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A record total of 184,000 people were inoculated against COVID-19 Friday (July 2), bringing the total to 2.27 million or 9.5 percent of the population.

Taiwan has been coping with a surge of local COVID infections since mid-May, while the importation of vaccine doses has not always met expectations despite donations by countries including the United States and Japan.

While the government’s inoculation campaign was expanded to include more people on July 1, many counties and cities only received the required doses on Friday, CNA reported.

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said Saturday (July 3) that the previous day, 16,000 AstraZeneca and 168,000 Moderna shots had been administered. Counting all vaccinations since March 22, a total of 1,948,000 people had received AstraZeneca jabs and 329,000 Moderna shots.

While on the sparsely populated outlying islands, 33 percent to 44 percent of residents had already been vaccinated against COVID, on Taiwan’s main island Changhua County led the way with 19.65 percent of the population, followed by Miaoli County with 14.92 percent, according to statistics from June 28.

Over the past week, the daily amount of new local infections has stayed below 100, leading the authorities to consider how to go about the relaxation of preventive measures from July 12.

