The Latest: Kerber turns match around to win at Wimbledon

By Associated Press
2021/07/03 21:19
Switzerland's Roger Federer serves during the men's singles second round match against Richard Gasquet of France on day four of the Wimbledon Tennis C...
Germany's Angelique Kerber plays a return to Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus during the women's singles third round match on day six of the Wimbledon...
Outside courts are covered during a rain delay on day six of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday July 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wig...

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest on Wimbledon (all times local):

2:10 p.m.

Former Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber turned her third-round match around completely after a rain delay to beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich 2-6, 6-0, 6-1.

Kerber trailed 5-1 in the first set when play was halted for about 90 minutes but dominated her Belarusian opponent when the match resumed.

Kerber is the only former women's champion left in the draw. Sasnovich advanced from the first round when Serena Williams had to retire with an injury in the first set.

___

11:30 a.m.

Play at Wimbledon has been suspended because of rain.

Seventh-seeded Matteo Berrettini and former Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber were among the players in third-round action on the outer courts when play was halted.

Matches on Centre Court and No. 1 Court had yet to start.

There were several rain delays during the first two days of the tournament but the weather had been dry since then.

___

11 a.m.

For once, Roger Federer may not be the unanimous fan favorite when he plays on Centre Court.

The eight-time Wimbledon champion faces Queen's Club runner-up Cameron Norrie, the only British man left in the draw after Andy Murray and Daniel Evans both lost on Friday.

The 39-year-old Federer is the oldest man to play in the third round at Wimbledon since 1975.

On the women’s side, 17-year-old Coco Gauff tries to make the fourth round for the second time in a row. Gauff will be first on Centre Court to play Kaja Juvan. Top-ranked Ash Barty takes on Kateřina Siniaková.

After a couple of dry days, rain is forecast in the morning.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-07-03 22:47 GMT+08:00

