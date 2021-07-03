Taiwan ponders how and when to end Level 3

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – As the daily number of new COVID-19 infections has remained below 100 for a week, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said Saturday (July 3) it was considering the preconditions for ending the current Level 3 alert quasi-lockdown.

The alert started May 15 for Taipei City and New Taipei City as the number of local infections rocketed to 180 in one day. On May 19, it was expanded to cover the whole country, while its timing was also extended three times, with July 12 as the current end date.

Level 3 means no more than 10 people can gather outside and no more than five inside, while wearing a mask is compulsory everywhere outside the home. Indoor dining has been banned and many attractions, including amusement parks, karaoke parlors, movie theaters, nightclubs and museums closed their doors.

CECC chief Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said Saturday the alertness of the general public and the speed of response to new cases would play a part in deciding whether or not to relax the restrictions on July 12, CNA reported.

According to Chen, the situation was evolving in the right direction. Despite a recent drop in new cases, there had been two scares, when cases of the Delta variant were found in Pingtung County, and when new outbreaks emerged at three wholesale markets in Taipei City.

The reopening of several night markets this weekend was acceptable as long as they respected key measures, such as no indoor dining, social distancing, the wearing of masks and regular disinfection, Chen said.

The CECC said it was discussing a limited or gradual relaxation of Level 3 restrictions with experts. Meanwhile, an identification system for people who had recovered from COVID, had tested negative or had been inoculated would be announced next week.