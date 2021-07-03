Alexa
Side effects from Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations in Taiwan revealed

No major adverse reactions reported so far, Central Epidemic Command Center reports

  295
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/03 16:56
A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's health authorities revealed on Saturday (July 2) the most common side effects from COVID-19 inoculation using the Moderna vaccine.

Over 10 percent of those vaccinated experienced some of the following side effects, including pain and swelling on the arm where they got the jab, tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, joint pain, fever, swollen lymph nodes, nausea, and vomiting. About 1 to 10 percent reported redness or hives on the skin.

Rare adverse events included itchiness, about 0.1 to 1 percent, and a swollen face or facial nerve palsy, less than 0.1 percent, in people who have had the mRNA vaccine administered, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

There is no data available to date about instant allergic reactions induced by Moderna.

Individuals are advised to seek medical attention if they experience breathing difficulties, racing heartbeat, or chest pain, as myocarditis — an inflammation of the heart muscle — has been reported following mRNA COVID-19 vaccinations in other countries, said CECC Spokesperson Chuang Jen-hsiang (​莊人祥).

The data was compiled from a collection of 29,224 samples, as of June 26. Women accounted for 71.7 percent of these cases, while 80 percent of the Moderna vaccine recipients were aged between 18 and 49, reported UDN.
