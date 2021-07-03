Alexa
AP PHOTOS: British sports fans making up for lost time

By PAN PYLAS , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/07/03 15:53
Supporters make their way to Wembley stadium in London, Tuesday, June 29, 2021 as they arrive for the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 16 match ...
People shelter under umbrellas on Court 2 during a rain delay on day one of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday June 28, 2021. (AP Ph...
England supporters cheer in the stands before the start of the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 16 match between England and Germany at Wembley ...
Germany's players, right, stand for the national anthem of their country before the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 16 match between England an...
Spectators take shelter outside Court no. 2 during a rain delay on day one of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday June 28, 2021. (AP ...
An England fan watches the Euro 2020 round of 16 soccer championship match between England and Germany being played at London's Wembley stadium, at fa...
People queue to spectate on Court 17 on day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday June 29, 2021. Arguably, no country has eleva...
People shelter under umbrellas during a rain delay on day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday June 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Albert...
England supporters make their way to Wembley Stadium in London, Tuesday, June 29, 2021 as they arrive for the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 1...
People walk around the grounds of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday June 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Umpires sit on their chairs on the outside courts on day three of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday June 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Alb...
England fans celebrate at the end of the Euro 2020 round of 16 soccer championship match between England and Germany being played at London's Wembley ...
Spectators wearing tennis themed hats sit on Court no. 3 on day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday June 29, 2021. (AP Photo/...
England fans celebrate during the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 16 match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium in England, Tuesday J...
Spectators shelter under an umbrella during a rain delay on day one of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday June 28, 2021. (AP Photo/A...
Spectators sit in the grounds on day three of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday June 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Spectators watch as Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka serves to Slovenia's Aljaz Bedene during the men's singles second round match on day four of the Wimble...
England's Harry Kane, center, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 16 match between Engla...
Spectators watch a big screen on day three of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday June 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
The rain covers are pulled over No. 1 Court during a rain delay on day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday June 29, 2021. (AP...
Czech Republic's Tereza Martincova serves to Alison Riske of the US during the women's singles first round match on day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Ch...
England fans celebrate their team's second goal as they watch the Euro 2020 round of 16 soccer championship match between England and Germany being pl...

LONDON (AP) — Few countries have elevated sports' role in society quite as much as Britain, so the absence of crowds during the pandemic has been a constant reminder, if any were needed, of the far-reaching toll of the coronavirus.

The steady return of fans over the past few weeks and the promise of packed-out stadiums very soon provide hope that life is returning to normal in the wake of the rapid rollout of coronavirus vaccines in the country.

On Tuesday, more than 40,000 fans were at Wembley Stadium to see England beat Germany 2-0 in the round of 16 of the European Championship. And they certainly made themselves heard after Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane scored and when belting out a passionate rendition of Neil Diamond's “Sweet Caroline” after the match.

More than 60,000 spectators will be at the stadium in north London for the semifinals on July 6 and 7 and the final on July 11 as part of the government's Event Research Programme on holding mass events safely. All ticket-holders must show evidence of a negative COVID-19 test or proof of two vaccine doses.

Although soccer is clearly the No. 1 sport in much of Britain — for Wales, it will always be rugby — there's somewhere for everyone in the country. Britain is, after all, widely considered the birthplace of many global sports, including soccer, golf, rugby and cricket. Even baseball.

Every sport, it seems, is embraced at one time or other. The year in Britain beats to the rhythm of the sporting calendar like no other.

From the raucous and drunken New Year's atmosphere at the World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace in London, to the establishment feel of the summer test match at Lord's Cricket Ground and the festive post-Christmas soccer crowds, sporting contests provide the backdrop to everyday life in Britain. Perhaps only meandering discussions about the weather can compete with sports in the national conversation stakes.

And although sports resumed last June after the first lockdown, they were never the same. Sure, the televising of sports provided many with a much-needed distraction from the pandemic. But without fans inside, there was something substantial clearly missing despite the dubbed crowd noises.

Some sporting traditions didn't actually make it back onto the calendar last year for the first time since World War II, including the Wimbledon tennis tournament and golf's British Open.

Wimbledon returned on Monday after its break with about 7,500 fans on Centre Court helping to lift long-injured Andy Murray to victory over Nikoloz Basilashvili.

There are still social distancing rules that limit the numbers allowed into sporting venues, but it's clear that those present are making up for lost time. There will undoubtedly be some din on the final weekend on July 10 and 11 when the hallowed old court at the All England Club will be at its near-15,000 full capacity as part of the government's test program.

Like Wimbledon and the latter stages of Euro 2020, the British Open will be part of the government's test events program — up to 32,000 fans will be able to attend on each championship day between July 16-19 at Royal St. George's in southeast England.

So far, the government found “no substantial" coronavirus outbreaks among the test events in April and May, which featured the FA Cup soccer final and music's Brit Awards. However, there is evidence to suggest that some recent events, notably Scotland's Euro 2020 matches, have contributed to the spread of the more contagious delta variant.

Professor Lawrence Young, a virologist at the University of Warwick, warned that allowing 60,000 fans to crowd into Wembley is a “recipe for disaster.”

___

Follow all of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

Updated : 2021-07-03 17:36 GMT+08:00

