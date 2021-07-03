Heatwave hits Taiwan, cover up and cool down

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The heat has arrived and Taiwan is set to bake over the next week or so, with the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) warning of high temperatures.

An orange signal, indicating daily maximum temperatures reaching 36 degrees Celsius for three consecutive days, was raised for the "Twin Cities" (雙北, "double north") of New Taipei and Taipei on Saturday (July 3). A yellow signal, for a daily maximum temperature of 36 C, applies to Taoyuan City, Nantou County, Pingtung County, Yilan County, Hualien County, and Taitung County.

CWB advice for orange signal weather is:

Avoid unnecessary outdoor activities, work or exercise. Protect yourself from direct sun, stay hydrated, and be aware of the signs and symptoms of heat-related illness.

Keep the indoors cool and well-ventilated. It is advisable to take measures to cool off, such as using fans or applying ice packs.

Pay extra attention to those at greater risk of heat-related illnesses, such as the elderly, infants and young children, people with chronic conditions (including obesity), people on certain medications, disadvantaged people, and people who work or do sports outdoors. Stay away from a high-temperature environment.

A westward extension of the Pacific high pressure system is driving the mostly clear and seasonally hot weather. Even so, there will be occasional thunderstorms in mountainous areas.

The Twin Cities will be sweltering all week, with even nighttime temperatures ranging up to 29 C. Elsewhere in the north, including Keelung and Taoyuan, the temperatures are slightly lower, while little rain is expected.

It's a similar pattern for central Taiwan, though there is likely to be more precipitation toward the end of next week. Southern Taiwan will be much the same, if a little dryer.

UV index for Taiwan on Saturday. (Taiwan News, SWB screenshot)

One thing to keep an eye on is the UV index which was described as "high" to "very high" all over most of Taiwan on Saturday.

According to CWB's monthly outlook, we can expect this kind of weather to continue for the next two weeks. There are also likely to be sporadic showers and thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, air quality in the north is "moderate," according to the Taiwan Air Quality Monitoring Network, and will continue to have an AQI of between 65 and 90 until around Wednesday.

It's fresher in central and eastern Taiwan with the AQI around 50 and described as "good." Meanwhile, air quality in the south and southwest is expected to deteriorate and become moderate from Monday onward.