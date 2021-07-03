Alexa
220 COVID infections found in Taipei wholesale markets

New round of testing to take place at capital's Huannan Market on July 8

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/03 16:13
COVID testing at the Huannan Market in Taipei City 

COVID testing at the Huannan Market in Taipei City  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — COVID-19 outbreaks at three wholesale markets in Taipei have resulted in a combined 220 infections, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said Saturday (July 3).

The same day, 48 of the 76 new local transmissions recorded for all of Taiwan were in Taipei. A total of 111 infections have so far been linked to Huannan Market in the capital’s Wanhua District, already the city’s worst-hit area during the current outbreak, which started in mid-May.

The First Fruit and Vegetable Wholesale Market, in Wanhua, registered 88 infections, while 21 were found at the Second Fruit and Vegetable Wholesale Market, also known as Binjiang Market, CNA reported.

A second round of testing on vendors at the Huannan Market will be launched on July 8, the CECC said. Supervision and prevention measures would be tightened at all three markets, with special attention to the movement of people and social distancing, according to the CECC.

Huannan Market has been closed until July 5 while an estimated 11,000 people are tested and disinfection takes place. The city has also ordered the closure of a poultry market for three days beginning Saturday.
markets
fruit and vegetable markets
wholesale markets
COVID-19
Taipei City
COVID testing
local cases

Updated : 2021-07-03 17:36 GMT+08:00

