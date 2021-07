Copa America Glance

All matches in Brazil All times GMT QUARTERFINALS Friday, July 2 Goiânia

Peru 3, Paraguay 3, Peru wins 4-3 on penalties

Rio de Janeiro

Brazil 1, Chile 0

Saturday, July 3 Brasilia

Uruguay vs. Colombia, 2200 GMT

Goiânia

Argentina vs. Ecuador, 0100 GMT (Sun)

SEMIFINALS Monday, July 5 Rio de Janeiro

Brazil vs. Peru, 2300 GMT

Tuesday, July 6 Brasilia

Argentina or Ecuador vs. Uruguay or Colombia, 0100 GMT (Wed)

THIRD PLACE Friday, July 9 Brasilia

Semifinal losers, 0000 GMT (Sat)

FINAL Saturday, July 10 Rio de Janeiro

Semifinal winners, 0000 GMT (Sun)